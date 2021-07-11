Vermont Air National Guard to train in Nevada for 3 weeks

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Air National Guard will be training with its F-35 fighter jets in Nevada for three weeks starting next week.

The Guard says the airmen, F-35 aircraft and support equipment will be leaving on Wednesday for Nellis Air Force Base for the exercise known as Red Flag.

That means there will be no local flying of F-35s in Vermont from this coming Friday through Aug. 6. Lt. Col. John MacRae says “This Red Flag is our Wing’s capstone exercise to test our pilots and maintenance professionals’ ability to accomplish the mission.”

He says other Air Force and Navy aircraft will be participating.

