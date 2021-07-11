Advertisement

Vermont offering more than $6M in recreation grants

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation is offering more than $6 Million in grants for outdoor recreation.

The 2021 Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative Community Grant Program and the Enhancement of Recreational Stewardship and Access Trail Grants have similar application timelines, they serve different purposes and will fund different types of work.

The Community Grant Program helps Vermont communities leverage their local outdoor recreation assets for greater economic vitality and other benefits.

The Trail Grant Program will accept applications for trail projects on privately owned land with public access easements or written landowner permission. Letter of interest forms for both programs are due by Aug. 27.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Thomas Savard Jr, 36 suspect in robberies
Burlington Police investigating two possible robberies
Chrisie Luebbers
Family members grieve victim of Schuyler Falls murder
Trey Anastasio AP/File
Phish frontman gets greenlight for Ludlow drug treatment center
Jervon Montgomery, 23, suspect
Man wanted for crashing a car on Burlington street
Police investigating fatal crash in Marshfield

Latest News

Courtesy: Governor Phil Scott
Waterbury celebrates annual ‘Not Quite Independence Day’
Waterbury held their annual ‘Not Quite Independence Day’ Saturday.
Waterbury celebrates annual ‘Not Quite Independence Day’
Courtesy: Vermont State Police
Several people injured in crash with moose
Police say it happened on Interstate 91 in Sheffield Saturday night around 9:20 p.m.
Several people injured in crash with moose
Plane crash in Charlestown, N.H.
Man dead following small plane crash in New Hampshire