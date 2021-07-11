Waterbury celebrates annual ‘Not Quite Independence Day’
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Waterbury held their annual ‘Not Quite Independence Day’ Saturday.
The day was marked with a parade, concerts, and a fireworks display.
This year they held it after July Fourth, a first for the town.
Governor Phil Scott says it lived up to its name this year.
He was there with Ken Squier -- the longtime WDEV radio broadcaster, NASCAR hall of famer and and previous owner of Thunder Road.
