Waterbury celebrates annual ‘Not Quite Independence Day’

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Waterbury held their annual ‘Not Quite Independence Day’ Saturday.

The day was marked with a parade, concerts, and a fireworks display.

This year they held it after July Fourth, a first for the town.

Governor Phil Scott says it lived up to its name this year.

He was there with Ken Squier -- the longtime WDEV radio broadcaster, NASCAR hall of famer and and previous owner of Thunder Road.

