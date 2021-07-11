Advertisement

Waterbury celebrates annual ‘Not Quite Independence Day’

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Waterbury held their annual ‘Not Quite Independence Day’ Saturday.

The day was marked with a parade, concerts, and a fireworks display.

This year they held it after July Fourth, a first for the town.

Governor Phil Scott says it lived up to its name this year.

He was there with Ken Squier -- the longtime WDEV radio broadcaster, NASCAR hall of famer and and previous owner of Thunder Road.

The “Not Quite Independence Day” parade lived up to its name this year, but it was great to be back in Waterbury for this tradition — especially with my good friend Ken Squier riding with me.

Posted by Governor Phil Scott on Saturday, July 10, 2021

