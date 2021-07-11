Advertisement

YCQM July 11, 2021

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Sunday on You Can Quote Me ; pills for pennies. A new low-cost, online pharmacy is now available to people in our region, but you need to be a member. We’ll explain how it works with the company’s C-E-O Zach Zeller. Plus, transforming the farm. Is that the fix for failing dairies? We’ll discuss a new concept-farm with owner Will Raap. And car-crash tests that leave women out. Now, lawmakers are calling for change after our investigation. We’ll talk to our investigative reporter Jon Decker about what he discovered.

