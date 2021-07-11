Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tonight, just a few showers are expected in northern parts of the region. Central and especially southern areas, however, will have a more steady rain, which could be heavy at times. The rain will last into midday Monday before tapering to scattered showers during the afternoon. Southern areas could receive 1 to 3 inches of rain, whereas northern parts will have little or no rain (where we really need the rain). Due to recent rain in southern sections, we’ll have to keep an eye on possible flooding.

The week is looking unsettled and muggy. Scattered showers will continue Tuesday. Wednesday will be warm and humid, with showers and thunderstorms likely. Thursday is looking quieter, though a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Another system will bring more showers and thunderstorms Friday. The weekend is looking iffy, with partly sunny skies but also the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating fatal crash in Marshfield
Courtesy: Vermont State Police
Several people injured in crash with moose
Two men involved in a car vs. pedestrian crash
Two men in the hospital after road rage incident
Thomas Savard Jr, 36 suspect in robberies
Burlington Police investigating two possible robberies
Plane crash in Charlestown, N.H.
Man dead following small plane crash in New Hampshire

Latest News

WX
WCAX Sunday Evening Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Dave has the latest forecast.
Weekend Morning Weather Webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast