BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High thin clouds will increase today, but it will still be a pleasant day. Tonight, expect scattered showers to develop in northern parts of the region. Central and especially southern areas, however, will have a more steady rain, which could be heavy at times. The rain will last into midday Monday before tapering to scattered showers during the afternoon. Southern areas could receive 1 to 3 inches of rain, whereas northern parts may have only a tenth of an inch of rain (where we really need the rain). Due to recent rain in southern sections, we’ll have to keep an eye on possible flooding.

The week is looking unsettled and muggy. Scattered showers will continue Tuesday. Wednesday will be warm and humid, with showers and thunderstorms likely. Thursday is looking quieter, though a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Another system will bring more showers and thunderstorms Friday. Saturday is looking iffy, with partly sunny skies but also the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms.

