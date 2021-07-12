Advertisement

About 40 homeless seek eligibility to stay in Vermont motels longer

A Vermont official says about 40 homeless people who had been scheduled to lose their...
A Vermont official says about 40 homeless people who had been scheduled to lose their pandemic-related emergency hotel rooms in Vermont on July 1 are seeking to be verified as having a disability allowing them to stay longer.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont official says about 40 homeless people who had been scheduled to lose their pandemic-related emergency hotel rooms in Vermont on July 1 are seeking to be verified as having a disability allowing them to stay longer.

Late last month a federal court judge signed an agreement, extending the emergency housing for two weeks for some people to show they can remain eligible.

That came after Vermont Legal Aid sued the state alleging the changes violate Vermont law and have a restrictive definition of what qualifies as a disability.

About 700 people were expected to lose their hotel rooms on July 1. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

