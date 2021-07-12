After delays, fuel deliveries have Burlington flights taking off on time again

BURLINGTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (WCAX) - Planes at the Burlington International Airport are now fueled up and taking off again. A fuel shortage over the weekend grounded planes and frustrated travelers. Our Kayla Martin takes a closer look at what caused the shortage and what’s being done to prevent it from happening again.

“There’s a lot of pieces to this situation,” said Nick Longo, the deputy director of aviation at the Burlington airport.

One piece of the puzzle was that a barge didn’t arrive with an expected delivery of fuel in Albany, New York. That fuel should have been trucked to Burlington.

Another issue is a lack of fuel drivers.

“As well as some unexpected cancelations of that delivery of that fuel. That happened on Saturday,” Longo said.

That’s when the issues started to arrive in Burlington. Officials say there were no cancelations due to the fuel problem, but more than a dozen flights were delayed. Some delays ranged from 3- 6 hours. This created a host of problems for travelers trying to get to their destination.

Airport officials are looking into what went wrong in Albany.

“We’re keeping a very close eye on it to make sure that the lessons throughout the system were learned. That we do work with our partners, especially the airlines and passengers to make sure that everybody is accommodated,” Longo said.

The airlines were back on time as of Monday, and more fuel shipments throughout the week should keep them that way.

“I think we’re in a much better position today,” Longo said. “We had multiple shipments arrive at the Heritage facility. We’re expecting more to arrive later this afternoon and throughout the week.”

