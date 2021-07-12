Advertisement

ATV driver suffers injuries in New Hampshire park crash

File photo
File photo(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says an all-terrain vehicle operator has suffered serious injuries in a crash in Jericho Mountain State Park.

The Massachusetts man was negotiating a downhill turn on a trail when the ATV hit a rock. Officers said that resulted in him losing control of the machine and rolling over Sunday afternoon.

Other members of the man’s riding party helped him into a utility terrain vehicle. He was taken to a hospital in Berlin.

Officers said the man was wearing a helmet and eye protection, which likely saved him from far more serious injuries.

The crash was investigated, but conclusions haven’t been reached about the exact cause. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Courtesy: Vermont State Police
Several people injured in crash with moose
Plane crash in Charlestown, New Hampshire.
Vermont man killed in small plane crash in New Hampshire
Police investigating fatal crash in Marshfield
Two men involved in a car vs. pedestrian crash
Two men in the hospital after road rage incident
Burlington International Airport
Jet fuel delivery snafu causes some Burlington Airport flight delays

Latest News

File photo-This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
Victim’s negligence cited as defense in NH youth abuse case
Plane crash in Charlestown, New Hampshire.
Vermont man killed in small plane crash in New Hampshire
File photo
Local dietician discusses rise in eating disorders
WCAX Talked with Dana Notte.
Local dietician discusses rise in eating disorders