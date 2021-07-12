ATV driver suffers injuries in New Hampshire park crash

BERLIN, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says an all-terrain vehicle operator has suffered serious injuries in a crash in Jericho Mountain State Park.

The Massachusetts man was negotiating a downhill turn on a trail when the ATV hit a rock. Officers said that resulted in him losing control of the machine and rolling over Sunday afternoon.

Other members of the man’s riding party helped him into a utility terrain vehicle. He was taken to a hospital in Berlin.

Officers said the man was wearing a helmet and eye protection, which likely saved him from far more serious injuries.

The crash was investigated, but conclusions haven’t been reached about the exact cause.

