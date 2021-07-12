Burlington businesses spring back to life

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Burlington springs back to life, thanks to high vaccination rates, many businesses are coming back after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burlington’s Economic Recovery Director Kara Alnasrawi says owners report they’re raking in about the same revenue as they did in 2019, if not more. But she says many of these places are still carrying debt after spending more money than they had to keep them afloat through the pandemic. That’s why they need locals to shop small.

“This economy is yours to save, this is your economy this is your town, this is you community no one can save it but you so if you are choosing to spend dollars please remember the more you spend locally the more that money stays in our economy and helps us recover faster,” said Alnasrawi.

City officials say events like Jazzfest and the Fourth of July fireworks have also given businesses a boost to a near summertime normal.

