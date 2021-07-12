Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine van available for NH groups, community events

File photo
File photo(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A COVID-19 vaccine van will be making its way around New Hampshire this summer.

The van, a partnership between the state and ConvenientMD, starts running Thursday. It will be available to organizations and community events.

This week, the van is going to be at the Roundabout Diner in Portsmouth on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and at the Sunapee Farmers Market on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

A van can be requested through vaccines.nh.gov. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

