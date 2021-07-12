Advertisement

Cyanobacteria closes all Burlington beaches on Monday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All public swimming areas in Burlington were closed on Monday because of cyanobacteria.

That includes Blanchard Beach, the Cove at Oakledge, Leddy Beach, North Beach and Texaco Beach.

Blooms have also been spotted near the Burlington Boathouse and Perkins Pier areas.

Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront advises people to stay out of the water and to keep children and pets out.

They say the blooms can be particularly harmful to pets, children and those with compromised immunity.

Burlington Waterfront staff will recheck the beaches Tuesday morning. Updates will be posted on their website, as well as Facebook and Twitter.

