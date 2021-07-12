Advertisement

Reports: FDA to attach warning of rare nerve disorder to J&J vaccine

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce it will attach a warning to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine of increased risk of a rare nerve disorder known as Guillain–Barré syndrome, according to The New York Times.

The development comes after 100 cases of the disorder were discovered amongst nearly 12.8 million recipients of the vaccine, according to The Washington Post. It was reportedly found mostly in men over the age of 50.

Officials say the benefit of getting the vaccine outweigh any risk.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Vermont State Police
Several people injured in crash with moose
Plane crash in Charlestown, New Hampshire.
Vermont man killed in small plane crash in New Hampshire
Police investigating fatal crash in Marshfield
Two men involved in a car vs. pedestrian crash
Two men in the hospital after road rage incident
Multiple shots were fired into the Barton family's home Saturday night.
Police investigating Barton shooting

Latest News

A Vermont official says about 40 homeless people who had been scheduled to lose their...
About 40 homeless seek eligibility to stay in Vermont motels longer
File photo
COVID-19 vaccine van available for NH groups, community events
Wisconsin farmers hope for an end to the trade war
Wisconsin farmers hope for an end to tariffs and trade war
File photo
Cyanobacteria closes all Burlington beaches on Monday