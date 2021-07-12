Flynn Theater plans grand reopening celebration

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After 18 months of closure, the Flynn has announced when its doors will open to in-person performances once again.

The grand reopening celebration is set for Oct. 23.

The show will focus on bringing diverse performers to the stage, both international and local.

And that’s just the beginning of what Flynn Executive Director Jay Wahl says will be a jam-packed returning season.

“We have a beautiful theater piece, multimedia piece about the lives of refugees; we have a piece with Shake & Holla, which uses the North Mississippi All-Star band with the Rebirth jazz band; a special guest, we have a tap dancer who is born in Puerto Rico raised in New York and is performing with a Grammy-winning artist. So we have this tap Latin music project. We have a circus show coming and, of course, all the partners who use the space: the Vermont Symphony Orchestra will be back in our space, Higher Ground is presenting Mt. Joy and the Monkees. You’re going to see all the best things that you love at the Flynn once we reopen, we just can’t wait to do it. So you have to be there!” Wahl said.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Jay Wahl on upcoming events and the grand reopening celebration.

Check out the Flynn's website for more on the grand reopening.

There are also Broadway performances coming through as well, including “Hairspray” and “Jersey Boys.”

