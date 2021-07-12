Hallquist appointed to head new Vermont broadband board

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott has appointed a former opponent to support Vermont’s broadband expansion.

Christine Hallquist is the executive director of the Vermont Community Broadband Board.

The newly created board is meant to assist and accelerate community efforts to get universal access to reliable, high-speed broadband service.

Hallquist says she plans to leverage the hundreds of millions in federal cash to help communication union districts connect the last mile.

“I just want to point out that this is the Vermont way. I ran against him in 2018 and now we’re going to be working side by side to accomplish this goal. This is why I love Vermont,” Hallquist said.

However, she says a big obstacle is finding the materials and labor to build out the broadband.

Hallquist most recently worked with NEK Broadband and Lamoille Fibernet to expand broadband access.

She was CEO at the Vermont Electric Co-op from 2005 to 2018, when she stepped down to run for governor.

