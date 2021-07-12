Advertisement

How to keep bears out of your compost bin

By Rachel Mann
Published: Jul. 11, 2021
ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bears follow food, and officials say lately, their noses have been leading them into people’s yards. That’s why they say it’s so important you compost your scraps correctly.

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is sharing some safety tips. Officials say to avoid leaving seafood, bones, or meat outside. Plus, you should mix woodchips and dried leaves with the scraps to dampen the smell. And of course, a bear-proof bin or electric fencing will also help keep them out.

“If you’re concerned about your safety, contact your local game warden. You can do that fastest by going through state police dispatch, and they will put you through to your game warden,” said wildlife biologist Forrest Hammond.

He also says to always bring your bird feeders and trash inside this time of year.

