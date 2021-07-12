Advertisement

League of NH Craftsmen fair to be held in person this year

File photo
File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen 88th Annual Fair is returning to Mount Sunapee this August after having to go virtual last year.

The fair will be held Aug. 7-15. Ticketing will be done online and people will be spread out a bit more this year.

“It has been a long and difficult path to get here,” Miriam Carter, executive director, said in a statement Monday. “This past year has been deeply challenging for all of us, and the journey will be reflected in the passion of our members’ work. We invite everyone to reconnect with the League and rejoin a critical part of our state’s creative economy.”

Click here for more information.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Courtesy: Vermont State Police
Several people injured in crash with moose
Plane crash in Charlestown, New Hampshire.
Vermont man killed in small plane crash in New Hampshire
Police investigating fatal crash in Marshfield
Two men involved in a car vs. pedestrian crash
Two men in the hospital after road rage incident
Multiple shots were fired into the Barton family's home Saturday night.
Police investigating Barton shooting

Latest News

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan and Rutland County State's Attorney Rosemary Kennedy are...
Vermont to hold expungement clinic for Rutland County
Poppies
In the Garden: Poppy season
poppies
In the Garden: Poppy season
File photo
ATV driver suffers injuries in New Hampshire park crash