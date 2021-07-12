League of NH Craftsmen fair to be held in person this year

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen 88th Annual Fair is returning to Mount Sunapee this August after having to go virtual last year.

The fair will be held Aug. 7-15. Ticketing will be done online and people will be spread out a bit more this year.

“It has been a long and difficult path to get here,” Miriam Carter, executive director, said in a statement Monday. “This past year has been deeply challenging for all of us, and the journey will be reflected in the passion of our members’ work. We invite everyone to reconnect with the League and rejoin a critical part of our state’s creative economy.”

Click here for more information.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)