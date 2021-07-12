Local dietician discusses rise in eating disorders

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic has made it hard to keep healthy eating habits. Many local dieticians say they are treating and seeing an increase in the number of eating disorders.

WCAX News talked with Dana Notte, a dietician. She says it was a combination of anxiety surrounding the shutdown, isolation, lack of in-person visits to the doctor and the negative messaging surrounding quarantine weight gain.

From her perspective, it was also ranging from restrictive eating to binging and everything in between.

Notte says even if they aren’t ready at the exact moment it is brought up, it is important to get the ball rolling.

“So even if someone isn’t receptive to the conversation or is denying there is a problem, we can still have that conversation with them, leave that door open and be a resource to that person for when they feel ready to seek out support,” said Notte.

Eating disorders also often come in tandem with diagnoses like general anxiety or depression. She says it is always better if it is caught early.

Notte says seeking support from a dietician, a primary care doctor or a therapist are all good places to start. It is just important that you do make that first step and seek some help.

