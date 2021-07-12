North Country artisan crafts one-of-a-kind guitars

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Scott Hanley has a unique hobby that’s made him well-known around the globe.

Hanley’s Cigar Box Guitars, made right at his Plattsburgh home, are fully working handmade electric guitars.

“I just love the challenge and every guitar is different, so every day I come in here and it’s different,” Hanley said.

Each one completely stands out and can rock out, too.

Many are made of cigar boxes, others are made of wood or even more unusual materials.

“I’ve made them out of Millennium Falcons,” Hanley said. “This is a tennis racket.”

He started the craft in 2014 and is always looking for the next challenge.

“I do wood burning on the backs, too. I’ve done portraits of people,” Hanley said.

After he retired in 2018 as a corrections officer, it became a full-time job.

“The wood-burning I actually learned from the prison. One of the jobs I had, the inmates were artists. I was watching them and they showed me how to draw,” he said. “Some days only three hours, other times it could be all day.”

The price ranges as low as $250 and up to thousands, depending on how customized the guitar is.

“I don’t charge that much because I love building them,” Hanley said.

But the same guitar is never made twice.

“Anyone can own an electric guitar any day of the week but this one is made just for them,” Hanley said.

Since 2014, he’s made 158 guitars sent around the globe-- some played by some pretty big names like Samantha Fish, Roger Fisher, and his latest bad boy, Troy Tipton.

Hanley says it’s something he will never tire of.

“Nothing’s boring to me, everything is exciting,” he said.

And his hobby will stay as long as his hand will let him.

“I just love doing it,” Hanley said. “I can’t see an end to it, to be honest with you.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.