Northern Vermont chambers of commerce merge

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - The long-running Heart of Vermont Chamber of Commerce serving eight towns in northern Vermont has officially merged with the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce.

The Caledonian Record reports that the Heart of Vermont chamber had been in existence for at least 40 years and served Cabot, Craftsbury, Greensboro, Hardwick, Stannard, Walden, Wolcott and Woodbury.

Members had received a letter and ballot from the director in mid-March saying that new volunteers were needed to fill all four board positions or the chamber would have to stop operating.

Not enough volunteers stepped up, which the director attributes to the pandemic.

