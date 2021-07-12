Police investigating Barton shooting

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Barton family tells Channel 3 News they’re lucky to be alive after multiple shots were fired into their home Saturday night.

The Watsons sent us photos from the incident showing bullet holes in their living room wall and a shattered window.

They say a baby and two adults were inside when it happened around 8 p.m. No one got hurt.

The family is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to whoever’s responsible.

Vermont State Police say they arrested the Watsons’ neighbor Sunday, who was involved in the shooting but didn’t pull the trigger.

Brent Bapp, 35, of Barton is accused of threatening and abusive behavior. He’s facing several charges, including Obstruction of Justice, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Threatening, and Aggravated Disorderly Conduct.

Bapp is being held on $5,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

