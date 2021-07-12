Advertisement

Police investigating Barton shooting

Multiple shots were fired into the Barton family's home Saturday night.
Multiple shots were fired into the Barton family's home Saturday night.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Barton family tells Channel 3 News they’re lucky to be alive after multiple shots were fired into their home Saturday night.

The Watsons sent us photos from the incident showing bullet holes in their living room wall and a shattered window.

They say a baby and two adults were inside when it happened around 8 p.m. No one got hurt.

The family is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to whoever’s responsible.

Vermont State Police say they arrested the Watsons’ neighbor Sunday, who was involved in the shooting but didn’t pull the trigger.

Brent Bapp, 35, of Barton is accused of threatening and abusive behavior. He’s facing several charges, including Obstruction of Justice, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Threatening, and Aggravated Disorderly Conduct.

Bapp is being held on $5,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating fatal crash in Marshfield
Courtesy: Vermont State Police
Several people injured in crash with moose
Two men involved in a car vs. pedestrian crash
Two men in the hospital after road rage incident
Plane crash in Charlestown, N.H.
Man dead following small plane crash in New Hampshire
Thomas Savard Jr, 36 suspect in robberies
Burlington Police investigating two possible robberies

Latest News

Bears are attracted to the food scraps in your compost bin.
How to keep bears out of your compost bin
Plattsburgh residents give feedback on new bike proposal.
Plattsburgh residents provide input on new bike route plan
Families found insects of all kinds at the annual Bug Walk in Huntington.
Families find out what’s buzzing with Vermont’s bugs
Burlington International Airport
Jet fuel delivery snafu causing some BTV flight delays