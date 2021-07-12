Advertisement

Vermont to hold expungement clinic for Rutland County

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan and Rutland County State's Attorney Rosemary Kennedy are going to be helping people in the Rutland area clear their criminal records.(WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan and Rutland County State’s Attorney Rosemary Kennedy are going to be helping people in the Rutland area clear their criminal records.

Expungements wipe specific convictions and dismissed charges from a person’s record after a certain period of time has passed.

Under Vermont law, many misdemeanors, 14 different felony offenses, and all dismissed charges can be expunged.

Donovan says expunging criminal records gives Vermonters a fresh start by providing greater educational, economic and social opportunities.

The expungement clinic will be held on July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attorneys will offer free assistance. Appointments are required. Vermonters can schedule appointments by calling the Attorney General’s Office’s expungement clinic line at 802-828-0033.

Click here for more information.

