Vt. dairy producers call on state to invest more in farm infrastructure

File photo
File photo(WEAU)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont needs to invest in more farm infrastructure-- that’s the message from dairy producers to lawmakers plotting a new path for the future of Vermont’s dairy industry.

Facing decades of declining milk prices which have caused hundreds of farms to close, lawmakers are searching for solutions to keep our dairy industry sustainable.

Agriculture experts say Vermont needs to shift toward value-added products like artisan cheeses instead of trying to compete with big farms in other states.

But they say that requires an investment from the state to help farms make the transition.

“In Canada, if a farm would be interested in building a cheese plant, for instance, about 60 percent of the cost of that plant would be grant-funded by the federal government. It’s an investment in the rural economy that’s going to create more value,” said Mateo Kehler of the Jasper Hill Farm.

Experts say that value helps create a stable rural economy.

