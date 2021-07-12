Will everyday people become space tourists in the future?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Billionaire Richard Branson on Sunday became the first person to take a trip to space on a self-funded craft.

The Virgin Galactic owner rocketed into space from his space plane that was launched from a jet.

“We’re here to make space more accessible to all. And we want to turn the next generation of dreamers into the astronauts of today and tomorrow,” Branson said.

Branson’s trip was a test flight as part of a furious space tourism race led by high-profile billionaires.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon is next.

Our space expert, Bobby Farlice-Rubio of the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium, says this launch is a game-changer for space tourism.

“We are all going to benefit from this. This is bringing down the cost of space travel and making it more democratic... something an ordinary person can see in their lifetime without being a career astronaut,” Farlice-Rubio said. “Two-hundred-and-fifty-thousand is the asking price but I think the price will continue to go down as this becomes more routine.”

Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s full interview with Bobby Farlice-Rubio about the space trip.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.