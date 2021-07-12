Advertisement

Will everyday people become space tourists in the future?

By Darren Perron
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Billionaire Richard Branson on Sunday became the first person to take a trip to space on a self-funded craft.

The Virgin Galactic owner rocketed into space from his space plane that was launched from a jet.

“We’re here to make space more accessible to all. And we want to turn the next generation of dreamers into the astronauts of today and tomorrow,” Branson said.

Branson’s trip was a test flight as part of a furious space tourism race led by high-profile billionaires.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon is next.

Our space expert, Bobby Farlice-Rubio of the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium, says this launch is a game-changer for space tourism.

“We are all going to benefit from this. This is bringing down the cost of space travel and making it more democratic... something an ordinary person can see in their lifetime without being a career astronaut,” Farlice-Rubio said. “Two-hundred-and-fifty-thousand is the asking price but I think the price will continue to go down as this becomes more routine.”

Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s full interview with Bobby Farlice-Rubio about the space trip.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Vermont State Police
Several people injured in crash with moose
Plane crash in Charlestown, New Hampshire.
Vermont man killed in small plane crash in New Hampshire
Police investigating fatal crash in Marshfield
Two men involved in a car vs. pedestrian crash
Two men in the hospital after road rage incident
Multiple shots were fired into the Barton family's home Saturday night.
Police investigating Barton shooting

Latest News

CITY HALL
Burlington City Council to resume in-person meetings, add hybrid option
Monthly child tax credit payments begin this week
Many burials and funeral services were postponed during the pandemic but that is changing now...
Saying goodbye: Funeral homes working through pandemic backlog
Planes at the Burlington airport are fueled up and taking off again. A fuel shortage over the...
After delays, fuel deliveries have Burlington flights taking off on time again
GRAVES
Saying goodbye: Funeral homes working through pandemic backlog