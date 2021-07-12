BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a tale of two Mondays across Vermont. Northern Vermont and northern New York saw some sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, meanwhile southern Vermont was cool and damp with showers and temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.

It will be a mostly cloudy, but largely dry night area-wide. Shower chances do pick up heading into Tuesday morning, when another batch of showers rolls through. Most of us will only see spotty showers or storms into Tuesday afternoon, with the exception of northern New York, where storms are more likely to fire Tuesday afternoon. Any of those storms could be strong to severe.

Better chances for severe weather in Vermont arrive Wednesday afternoon, when the disturbance that will bring Tuesday storm chances to New York slides east.

While no day this week is looking like a washout, each day will feature at least some chance for rain or storms as we settle into an unsettled summer pattern. During that time, we’ll see humidity increase. We’re already feeling a bit humid across the state, but it will get even more sticky by Wednesday. Temperatures will also be on the rise. After a bit cooler temperatures Tuesday, we’ll see highs climb into the mid to upper 80s by late in the week.

Have a great week!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.