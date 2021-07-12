Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Jess Langlois
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a tale of two Mondays across Vermont. Northern Vermont and northern New York saw some sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, meanwhile southern Vermont was cool and damp with showers and temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.

It will be a mostly cloudy, but largely dry night area-wide. Shower chances do pick up heading into Tuesday morning, when another batch of showers rolls through. Most of us will only see spotty showers or storms into Tuesday afternoon, with the exception of northern New York, where storms are more likely to fire Tuesday afternoon. Any of those storms could be strong to severe.

Better chances for severe weather in Vermont arrive Wednesday afternoon, when the disturbance that will bring Tuesday storm chances to New York slides east.

While no day this week is looking like a washout, each day will feature at least some chance for rain or storms as we settle into an unsettled summer pattern. During that time, we’ll see humidity increase. We’re already feeling a bit humid across the state, but it will get even more sticky by Wednesday. Temperatures will also be on the rise. After a bit cooler temperatures Tuesday, we’ll see highs climb into the mid to upper 80s by late in the week.

Have a great week!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Vermont State Police
Several people injured in crash with moose
Plane crash in Charlestown, New Hampshire.
Vermont man killed in small plane crash in New Hampshire
Police investigating fatal crash in Marshfield
Two men involved in a car vs. pedestrian crash
Two men in the hospital after road rage incident
Multiple shots were fired into the Barton family's home Saturday night.
Police investigating Barton shooting

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
garysadowsky
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
WX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast