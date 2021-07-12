BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! The new work week is starting out with a serious “north/south” split. To the north, it will be mostly cloudy, but dry today. But in our southern counties, the day will start with a steady rain, which will be tapering off to scattered showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will be closer to 80 north, but closer to 70 south.

The rest of the week is looking unsettled, warm, and humid. There will be some scattered showers on Tuesday, and possibly a thunderstorm or two. Wednesday will feature a better chance for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be on the strong side, with heavy downpours and possibly damaging wind gusts.

It will be even warmer and muggier by the end of the week. Skies will be partly sunny on Thursday & Friday, but showers and thunderstorms still cannot be ruled out. That goes for the weekend as well.

There really are no pure MAX Advantage days this week, but there will be plenty of MAX Advantagee moments. We will continue to sort out the timing of the wet & stormy weather as we go through the week, and let you know when the best times will be to get outside. -Gary

