10 car pile-up on I-91 in Hartland

HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) -

Vermont State Police are investigating what caused a 10-car pileup on I91 in Hartland, Monday morning.

Police say just before 6:00 a.m. at mile marker 66 on 191 north in the town of Hartland.

Police say it started with a two car crash near the bridge, causing traffic to back up.

A pick-up truck hauling drilling equipment couldn’t stop and collided with several of the stopped vehicles, which caused front and rear end damage to nine vehicles.

Nobody was hurt and the road was closed for about 2 hours.

