Advertisement

10 car pile-up on I-91 in Hartland

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) -

Vermont State Police are investigating what caused a 10-car pileup on I91 in Hartland, Monday morning.

Police say just before 6:00 a.m. at mile marker 66 on 191 north in the town of Hartland.

Police say it started with a two car crash near the bridge, causing traffic to back up.

A pick-up truck hauling drilling equipment couldn’t stop and collided with several of the stopped vehicles, which caused front and rear end damage to nine vehicles.

Nobody was hurt and the road was closed for about 2 hours.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Vermont State Police
Several people injured in crash with moose
Plane crash in Charlestown, New Hampshire.
Vermont man killed in small plane crash in New Hampshire
Police investigating fatal crash in Marshfield
Two men involved in a car vs. pedestrian crash
Two men in the hospital after road rage incident
Multiple shots were fired into the Barton family's home Saturday night.
Police investigating Barton shooting

Latest News

Cyanobacteria closes all Burlington beaches on Monday
Cyanobacteria closes all Burlington beaches on Monday
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Algal blooms found in Clinton County beaches
Louis Hamlin II pleads guilty to child porn charges
Huntington man pleads to child pornography charges