Advertisement

Advocates urge governor to reinstate Vt. homeless hotel program

Students and advocates for Vermonters experiencing homelessness are urging Gov. Phil Scott to...
Students and advocates for Vermonters experiencing homelessness are urging Gov. Phil Scott to reboot the homeless motel voucher program.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Students and advocates for Vermonters experiencing homelessness are urging Gov. Phil Scott to reboot the homeless motel voucher program.

Earlier this month, about 700 Vermonters were no longer eligible for rooms as the state changed eligibility.

Now, more than 150 students have signed a petition urging the governor to reinstate the general assistance program until the state can build more housing.

They’re calling on the governor to restore the general assistance program, continue the eviction moratorium and continue all food resource programs.

“People who had never had a stable roof over their head got it at this time, plus food and other services. This program was not perfect and it had its flaws but it kept people stably housed and it ended homelessness in Vermont,” said Addie Lentzner of Bennington.

The governor and his team say the program isn’t financially sustainable and that they’re investing millions in housing and expanded shelter capacity.

But some worry that housing won’t come online in time.

So far, 536 Vermonters have received $2,500 checks to transition them out of hotels.

Related Stories:

About 40 homeless seek eligibility to stay in Vermont motels longer

Vermont groups scramble to set up permanent housing options

Scott vetoes housing registry bill

Judge gives 2-week reprieve in homeless hotel case

Vt. housing advocates sue state over end of pandemic program

Vt. advocacy groups reach out to help those losing housing next week

Homeless hotel deadline approaching

South End encampment to be managed as ‘temporary’ home for homeless

Advocates for Vt. homeless urge delay in lifting emergency order

State to cut back on homeless hotel vouchers

Affordable housing key element to Vermont pandemic relief plan

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman falls down embankment while mountain biking
Mountain biker injured in fall on Burlington trail
Multiple shots were fired into the Barton family's home Saturday night.
Police investigating Barton shooting
Police investigate 10-car pileup on Interstate 91 in Hartland
Plane crash in Charlestown, New Hampshire.
Vermont man killed in small plane crash in New Hampshire
Monthly child tax credit payments begin this week

Latest News

Vermont remains a national leader in COVID vaccinations. State leaders say that's protecting us...
Vermont leads in vaccinations but state expects slight increase in COVID cases
Campers at Camp Downer in Sharon, Vermont.
Overnight campers back to summertime traditions
Point au Roche State Park Monday
Blue-green algae problem persists at Northern NY beach
Ralph Jean-Marie
Judge clears activist of contempt in missing man case