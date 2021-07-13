Berlin Mall owners propose affordable housing, Starbucks

BERLIN, Vt. (AP) - The owners of the Berlin Mall are seeking preliminary approval for a mixed-use development of affordable housing and a Starbucks restaurant.

The Times Argus reports that an application was filed with the town on Monday for the construction of 30 units of affordable housing and the “short-order restaurant with a drive-through component.”

Ken Simon, vice president of real estate for mall owner Heidenberg Properties, says “Starbucks will be an important building block for our ongoing collaboration with the Town of Berlin to create a town center that meets the needs of all community members.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)