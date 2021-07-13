Burlington beaches reopen after algae blooms

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All of Burlington’s beaches reopened for swimming on Tuesday.

The waters were off-limits Monday after blue-green algae blooms were spotted.

But Tuesday’s water tests came back safe.

Cyanobacteria can be harmful for kids and pets if ingested.

