Burlington beaches reopen after algae blooms
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All of Burlington’s beaches reopened for swimming on Tuesday.
The waters were off-limits Monday after blue-green algae blooms were spotted.
But Tuesday’s water tests came back safe.
Cyanobacteria can be harmful for kids and pets if ingested.
