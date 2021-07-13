Burlington city councilor accused of sexual assault

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) A Burlington city councilor is accused of sexual assault. The accusation stems from a workplace incident in 2017 but came out publicly Monday at a City Council meeting.

Over the weekend, an Instagram account posted the testimony of an anonymous person who is accusing Progressive City Councilor Jack Hanson of sexual assault while he was a canvassing director with the Vermont Public Interest Research Group or VPIRG.

A group of people attended Monday night’s first in-person council meeting to raise the issue publicly.

“We want to hold a city councilor in particular accountable for his actions when you do harm it comes at your doorstep or it comes to City Hall,” said Jada of Burlington.

Jada, whose last name we don’t know, was addressing an anonymous statement posted on Instagram in which Hanson is accused of sexually assaulting a VPIRG canvasser who he supervised back in 2017. After the fact, the accuser says Hanson asked them not to mention the situation to anyone.

The Instagram statement said, “Despite VPIRG and Jack Hanson’s best efforts to silence me, to make me feel crazy from all this crazy-making Jack is finally being held to account for his actions. I believe he should step down from city council as people who abuse power should not be in positions of power.”

Hanson declined to be interviewed but released a statement on Facebook admitting to the encounter but calling it a case of consensual physical intimacy. But he also says he takes the accusation seriously, saying: “I’ve worked hard to take accountability for engaging in sexual activity in a scenario in which a power dynamic existed between my coworker and myself, and I recognize how that power dynamic colored my request to not discuss the encounter broadly with other coworkers.

The anonymous post also accused VPIRG of having a culture that idolized male directors that led the accuser to believe there would be workplace repercussions if a person rejected a sexual advance.

In a statement, VPIRG said: “No complaint was made to us about the director named in the post that summer, or at any time since. If it had been made while the Director was employed at VPIRG, we would have investigated.”

VPIRG says based on other concerns unrelated to Hanson they did change their personnel policies in 2018 to prohibit fraternization between directors and the staff they supervised. Click here to read the full statement from VPIRG.

We spoke to an attorney who deals with civil cases about the changing landscape of these issues in the workplace, that some employers are instituting these nonfraternization policies because of the difficult balance of the power dynamic when employees become involved in personal relationships.

“Wherever you have an imbalance of power in a work relationship that becomes personal it has a real potential for problems whether those problems stray into a violation of civil law or a violation of criminal law there is always the potential for those problems and that’s why employers have to be careful and careful about their policies and how they treat that particular type of relationship,” said Caroline Earle of Earle and Freeman PLC.

Hanson says he is open to an investigation but at this point, it’s unclear who might investigate. Earle says it could be a criminal or civil matter.

We reached out to City Council President Max Tracy to see if the council plans to take any action. Tracy says he is looking into what an investigation by the council would look like.

