Advertisement

Coke Zero is getting a new look and taste, and it will be on store shelves soon

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Coke Zero, one of Coca-Cola’s most popular drinks, is getting a makeover.

There will be a change in the look of the can and the taste of the beverage.

The company is altering the recipe to make it taste more like Coca-Cola Classic.

It will still use artificial sweeteners to keep the calories down.

As for the appearance, the can will be all red going forward, instead of red and black.

The new version of Coke Zero will roll out in the U.S. in July and Canada in September.

Some international markets have already received the updated product.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple shots were fired into the Barton family's home Saturday night.
Police investigating Barton shooting
Woman falls down embankment while mountain biking
Mountain biker injured in fall on Burlington trail
Plane crash in Charlestown, New Hampshire.
Vermont man killed in small plane crash in New Hampshire
Monthly child tax credit payments begin this week
Huntington man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Latest News

A man lost five family members in the Florida condo collapse.
Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse
File photo
Audit blames folds for New Hampshire election miscount
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
LIVE: Biden escalates fight for voting rights
Police responded to a shooting at a Wisconsin gas station. (Source: WISN via CNN Newsource)
Sheriff: Man kills one at Wisconsin gas station, is slain in shootout