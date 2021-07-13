Advertisement

Entomologist Society to rename the Gypsy Moth

Gypsy moth
Gypsy moth
By CNN and WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Gypsy Moth is getting a new name after concerns it is considered an ethnic slur.

The Entomological Society of America says it has removed gypsy moth as a recognized common name.

The move is part of a new program to review and replace insect common names that are inappropriate or offensive.

The group plans to consult a volunteer group to rename the moth.

Its Latin name, lymantria dispar, will be used until a new common name is picked.

