Entomologist Society to rename the Gypsy Moth
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Gypsy Moth is getting a new name after concerns it is considered an ethnic slur.
The Entomological Society of America says it has removed gypsy moth as a recognized common name.
The move is part of a new program to review and replace insect common names that are inappropriate or offensive.
The group plans to consult a volunteer group to rename the moth.
Its Latin name, lymantria dispar, will be used until a new common name is picked.
