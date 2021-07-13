Former NH state senator gets 60-day sentence for misdemeanors

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) - A former New Hampshire state senator has been sentenced to 60 days in jail on his convictions of domestic violence, criminal mischief and simple assault charges.

Jeff Woodburn pleaded not guilty in 2018 to nine misdemeanor charges. A Coos County jury acquitted convicted him of some of the charges in May.

Woodburn was accused of slapping a woman and punching her in the stomach, as well as biting her.

Woodburn plans to appeal. His lawyer argued that the woman conspired with a mutual friend to develop a list of incidents Woodburn allegedly committed in a plot to scare him and prevent him from leaving her.

Related Stories:

Former NH state senator convicted in domestic violence case

Jury picked for former NH lawmaker’s domestic violence trial

NH Senate minority leader facing criminal charges

NH state senator re-elected despite domestic violence charge

NH senator facing domestic violence charges argues self-defense

Journal describes angry outburst by NH state senator

NH lawmaker charged with domestic violence loses seat

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)