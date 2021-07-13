Advertisement

Former NH state senator gets 60-day sentence for misdemeanors

Jeff Woodburn-File photo
Jeff Woodburn-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) - A former New Hampshire state senator has been sentenced to 60 days in jail on his convictions of domestic violence, criminal mischief and simple assault charges.

Jeff Woodburn pleaded not guilty in 2018 to nine misdemeanor charges. A Coos County jury acquitted convicted him of some of the charges in May.

Woodburn was accused of slapping a woman and punching her in the stomach, as well as biting her.

Woodburn plans to appeal. His lawyer argued that the woman conspired with a mutual friend to develop a list of incidents Woodburn allegedly committed in a plot to scare him and prevent him from leaving her.

Related Stories:

Former NH state senator convicted in domestic violence case

Jury picked for former NH lawmaker’s domestic violence trial

NH Senate minority leader facing criminal charges

NH state senator re-elected despite domestic violence charge

NH senator facing domestic violence charges argues self-defense

Journal describes angry outburst by NH state senator

NH lawmaker charged with domestic violence loses seat 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Multiple shots were fired into the Barton family's home Saturday night.
Police investigating Barton shooting
Woman falls down embankment while mountain biking
Mountain biker injured in fall on Burlington trail
Plane crash in Charlestown, New Hampshire.
Vermont man killed in small plane crash in New Hampshire
Monthly child tax credit payments begin this week
Huntington man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Latest News

Ralph Jean-Marie
Judge clears activist of contempt in missing man case
All of Burlington's beaches reopened for swimming on Tuesday.
Burlington beaches reopen after algae blooms
The state-run COVID vaccination site in Plattsburgh will close this week.
State-run COVID vaccination site in Plattsburgh to close
File photo
Audit blames folds for New Hampshire election miscount