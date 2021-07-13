Former NH state senator gets 60-day sentence for misdemeanors
LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) - A former New Hampshire state senator has been sentenced to 60 days in jail on his convictions of domestic violence, criminal mischief and simple assault charges.
Jeff Woodburn pleaded not guilty in 2018 to nine misdemeanor charges. A Coos County jury acquitted convicted him of some of the charges in May.
Woodburn was accused of slapping a woman and punching her in the stomach, as well as biting her.
Woodburn plans to appeal. His lawyer argued that the woman conspired with a mutual friend to develop a list of incidents Woodburn allegedly committed in a plot to scare him and prevent him from leaving her.
