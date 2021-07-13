Advertisement

Huntington man pleads to child pornography charges

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A Huntington man is sentenced to 6 years behind bars for child pornography charges Monday.

Louis Hamlin II pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly producing child pornography with intent to distribute.

Hamlin is the father of one of the most infamous killers in the state, his son, Louie Hamlin III, was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison for the rape, torture, and stabbing of two 12-year old girls in 1981.

The judge also ordered Hamlin the second to serve a 5-year term of supervised release and pay $100 for a special assessment. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cybertip that someone at a specific IP address in Vermont had uploaded child porn.

Investigators linked that address to Hamlin and found images of child porn on his computer.

