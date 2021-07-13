Judge clears activist of contempt in missing man case

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - An activist who was facing criminal contempt charges in the Ralph Jean-Marie missing man case has been cleared.

The judge dropped the charges against Lee Morrigan on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Morrigan had information about the disappearance of Jean-Marie, who was last seen leaving the Hollow Inn & Motel in Barre in April 2020.

Court paperwork cited that because Morrigan worked on a documentary, charges were dropped on journalistic privilege. The documentary producers say Morrigan is no longer a part of the crew.

Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault says Morrigan initiated the case by contacting police and claiming to have information about the case.

“What’s frustrating is the slight distraction that this has caused from the greater effort of dividing and decerning the truth in this case,” Thibault said.

The investigation into the Jean-Marie case continues.

