Judge wants to hear from victims before accepting doctor’s plea deal

Dr. Eike Blohm
Dr. Eike Blohm (WCAX)
By Dom Amato
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The former UVM Medical Center doctor accused of 20 counts of voyeurism faced a judge on Tuesday.

Eike Blohm pleaded guilty to lewd and lascivious conduct and voyeurism.

Investigators say between late 2019 and April 2020, Blohm placed a hidden camera in a staff bathroom at the hospital, netting around 900 videos of employees.

There’s also evidence Blohm inappropriately touched and took nude photos of an unconscious woman in her hospital bed in 2018.

Tuesday, the judge did not accept the plea agreement because she first wants to hear from some of the 108 identified victims.

The deal, which covers Blohm’s federal charges as well, calls for him to serve nearly seven more years in jail.

