ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man was injured when he crashed his motorcycle in Essex on Monday.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on Route 15 near Fort Ethan Allen.

Police say the man went off the road, into the median and was thrown from his bike.

He was rushed to the UVM Medical Center with serious injuries but is expected to recover.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.