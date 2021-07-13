Advertisement

New Hampshire June unemployment rate unchanged from May

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s unemployment rate for June was 2.9%, unchanged from May and much improved from a year ago when it was 10.3% during the coronavirus pandemic.

Seasonally adjusted estimates for June 2021 placed the number of employed residents at 733,350, a decrease of 1,810 from the previous month and an increase of 51,070  from June 2020.

The number of unemployed residents decreased by 210 over the month to 21,560. This was 57,120 fewer unemployed than in June 2020.

From May 2021 to June 2021, the total labor force decreased by 2,020 to 754,910. This was a decrease of 6,050 from June 2020.

