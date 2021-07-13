Advertisement

New York takes conservative approach counting virus deaths

Gov. Andrew Cuomo-File photo
Gov. Andrew Cuomo-File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The federal government’s count of the coronavirus dead in New York has 11,000 more victims than the tally publicized by the administration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, which has stuck with a far more conservative approach to counting COVID-19 deaths.

The discrepancy in death counts has continued to widen this year, according to an Associated Press review.

New York state’s official death count is around 43,000. But the state has provided the federal government with data showing roughly 54,000 people have died with COVID-19 as a cause or contributing factor listed on their death certificate.

Experts say differing death tolls fuel public distrust in the nation’s pandemic response. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Multiple shots were fired into the Barton family's home Saturday night.
Police investigating Barton shooting
Woman falls down embankment while mountain biking
Mountain biker injured in fall on Burlington trail
Plane crash in Charlestown, New Hampshire.
Vermont man killed in small plane crash in New Hampshire
Monthly child tax credit payments begin this week
Huntington man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Latest News

New Hampshire June unemployment rate unchanged from May
Gov. Phil Scott at last week's news briefing.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Phil Scott’s weekly news briefing
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Police say a man was injured when he crashed his motorcycle in Essex on Monday.
Motorcyclist injured in Essex crash