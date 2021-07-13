NH funeral service gatherings go up as pandemic eases

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Now that the coronavirus pandemic has eased, New Hampshire families are once again getting together, including for funeral services.

“We had a family that held off for a year, with a family reunion. This is their first chance to kind of get together,” Katie Roan, owner of Roan Family Funeral Homes, told New Hampshire Public Radio.

Buddy Phaneuf, president of Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, said the business had nearly 100 delayed services across New Hampshire and Vermont at one point.

“It’s been an extremely busy three to four months as the weather has been getting nicer,” he said. “We’re seeing the tail end of the backlog of delayed services.”

Related Story:

Saying goodbye: Funeral homes working through pandemic backlog

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)