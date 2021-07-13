NH in-home care business owner sentenced for fraud, fined $1M

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The owner of a company that provided in-home personal care to Medicaid recipients has been sentenced to a year of home confinement for several fraud charges. He also agreed to pay back $1 million.

Richard Wennerberg, 72, of Grantham, pleaded guilty to submitting reimbursement claims for personal care services that weren’t provided. That included periods when clients were in hospitals or nursing homes.

Prosecutors said Wennerberg, who owns Alternative Care Home, also billed Medicaid up to the maximum hours allowed for some clients, knowing that care was not provided for all of those hours.

The charges covered claims between January 2015 and December 2018.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)