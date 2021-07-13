Overnight campers back to summertime traditions

SHARON, Vt. (WCAX) - Campers are back in their cabins at sleep-away camps across our region after many were canceled last year.

2020 was the first year in Camp Downer’s 76-year history that kids were not welcomed for the summer because of the pandemic. But 2021 is a different story-- the kids are back and the energy is as high as ever.

“You start driving up that Downer Road and your heart starts racing,” said Emily Myers.

And the camp director would know. Myers started coming to the weeklong overnight camp when she was 8 years old. The camp is named after Charles Downer who gave the land to the town of Sharon back in the early 1900s. It’s a typical summer camp with swimming, archery, sports, theater and much more. But all of it was put on hold last year.

“The absolute unknown of transmission. We just didn’t know how we could operate day in and day out absolutely safely,” Myers said.

This week, aspiring counselors are going through leadership training. For some, it’s the first time they’ve interacted with their peers in more than a year and a half.

“Just need a break and need some excitement in your life,” said camper Nyasha Rutanhira.

Rutanhira has been coming here since she was 8. The South Burlington resident says missing out last year was sad.

“Just the community. You come back and see so many family faces but also new faces and you just get to know them and they become family to you,” she said.

All the campers have either been vaccinated or were tested for COVID prior to getting there. Colin Langlois is from Georgia, Vermont.

“School was really difficult in general. The entire experience was. I only saw half my grade this entire year,” Langlois said.

He says being back at camp, despite the masks and moving about in pods, is a return to normal he’s been looking forward to.

“I didn’t get that chance to hang out with people in school but after two days, I’ve already bonded with everyone in this camp,” he said.

And everyone in the camp seems to be on the same page.

“There have literally been zero behavioral issues. They are just happy to be here,” Myers said.

That energy is being felt by campers across the region. Where kids are just being kids in the great outdoors.

