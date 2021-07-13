Advertisement

Program to offer free college courses to Vermonters

By Darren Perron
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new initiative aims to get more Vermonters back into the workforce.

Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott, the University of Vermont and the Community College of Vermont announced the “upskill scholarship program.”

It will be funded by COVID relief money and is designed to combat labor shortages.

Our Darren Perron spoke with Beth Taylor-Nolan, the associate dean for continuing and distance education at UVM, to learn more about the program. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for more on the program.

