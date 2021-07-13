Reserve your seat ahead of Amtrak return celebrations

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont transportation officials are reminding you to make an online reservation if you plan to attend celebratory events next week as Amtrak passenger trains return.

Train fares of just $1 are being offered for travel within Vermont next Monday. It is only a one-way ticket, so a free shuttle bus service is being offered to take you back but you need to reserve your seat online by Tuesday.

We’re told seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The reservation system does close Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Click here to save a seat on the shuttle.

