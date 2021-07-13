Rule that outlawed Sunday haircuts in New York gets trimmed

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Good news for New Yorkers-- you can now legally get your hair cut on Sundays! Our Kelly O’Brien shows you what all the buzz is about.

The Plaza Barber Shop has sat in its Plattsburgh Plaza home for decades

“We have people come in, ‘Oh, I didn’t know you were here.’ Well, we’ve only been here 80 years,” said Kelly Breen of the Plaza Barber Shop.

The clients become family with each snip.

“I mean, you watch kids grow up,” Breen said.

In its 80 years, the walls have heard many things, like Roger saying the secret to marriage is in the perfect cut. It’s made strangers from afar feel like they’re at home.

“I hate hair on my ears,” said Patrick Springer, a visitor from North Carolina. “The ladies are nice, got me right in.”

But one thing this shop has never heard is no cuts on Sunday.

“I did not know it was a law,” Breen said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law Tuesday repealing the law that prohibits barbering on a Sunday. The law was loosely enforced and once a misdemeanor offense in the state.

“If it was a law, clearly no one obeyed it,” Breen noted.

The Plaza Barber Shop, like many in the area, once offered cuts on a Sunday, saying the hours fit many families’ needs.

“It was absolutely packed, solid,” Breen said. “You know, Saturdays, really a lot of kids have soccer and they have baseball and hockey and all that, so it was a great day for family to go to church and then to come get your haircut.”

For out-of-towners, a closed barbershop on Sunday isn’t out of the ordinary

“No barbers I’ve ever found were open on a Sunday,” Springer said.

But the law has taken shops by surprise.

“Again, I’ve never heard that,” Breen said.

And while the new law isn’t opening this shop back up to seven days a week, it’s given the shop something to buzz about.

“If people want to work on a Sunday, they should be allowed too,” Springer said.

