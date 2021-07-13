Scammers target child tax credit money

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting this week, child tax credit payments are going out, and scammers are already trying to figure out how to get their hands on that money.

The credit affects about 36 million families around the country. Most Vermont families will get checks.

Your money will come to you in the same way your tax refund did, so either direct deposit or in the mail.

If you get a call from someone claiming to be with the IRS, the Better Business Bureau says it’s probably an impostor scam.

“It’s a huge red flag. In regards to this tax credit for your children, they already have your address on file or your banking information. So you don’t need to give out any personal information over the phone,” said Paula Fleming of the Better Business Bureau.

Experts say if you get a call from a scammer, do not give them any personal information and hang up the phone.

Click here for more information and tips from the Better Business Bureau.

