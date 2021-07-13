State-run COVID vaccination site in Plattsburgh to close

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The state-run COVID vaccination site in Plattsburgh, New York, is shutting down.

The site, located by the airport, has been open every day since vaccinations started in January. Thousands of Pfizer shots were administered there.

The Clinton Country Health Department will still offer shots from its building on Thursdays. And shots are available at health care facilities and free clinics, as well as pharmacies.

“It’s still the best way to protect yourself, protect your family, protect your community, because it is going to certainly lessen your chances of developing the virus but it also really lessens that severe illness, hospitalization risk, death risk, for those who are vaccinated,” said Molly Flynn of the Clinton County Health Department.

The state-run site will officially close down Wednesday.

