Summer sessions aim to help Vermont students make the grade

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont school districts are using the summer to plan for the coming school year and a return to more traditional learning. Some, like Essex High School, are hosting summer sessions to give students a chance to make up for lost time in the classroom.

“It’s just really easy to get the work done, find the motivation and like use the resources that are available to us,” said Terri Ambo, a rising senior at Essex High School.

Ambo struggled in school due to remote learning. Like many students, he needs face-to-face interaction in order to learn.

“My grades just really suffered because there was no social interaction,” said Lucia Clark, a rising junior at Essex High School.

But now students are getting what they need.

With the Essex Westford School District’s enhancement program, students can come by to get ahead or learn skills they’re interested in through enrichment classes.

They can also gain credit for courses they didn’t pass during the school year through credit recovery courses.

“They’re coming in, they’re not missing classes, there’s art, there’s PE, the college writing class. There’s all kinds of classes. There’s something for everybody,” said Lauren Kirby, the summer session coordinator.

“I get to have social interaction, which is really nice,” Clark said.

A struggle many schools faced during the pandemic was attendance and keeping kids engaged. But Kirby, the organizer of this new program, says that is no longer an issue.

“Great part about it is they’re working off of a proficiency-based system. So once they earn the credit and gain their proficiencies, they can finish. So it’s a great incentive for them to come in and finish what they didn’t do during the school year,” Kirby said.

This program even helped one 2021 senior get his diploma.

“Didn’t graduate. But he came back. And he just finished all of his proficiencies, so he’s going to get his diploma. So that’s the best thing ever,” Kirby said.

These programs are funded through federal and local dollars. The Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund gave the school roughly $500,000 for summer programming.

“That pays for staffing, pays for transportation, anything we need to provide a great opportunity for our kids,” said Jackie Toleman, the ESWD director of learning.

For the first time, all summer programs for K-12 are being held on the high school campus, helping the district share resources throughout their various programs. It also allows them to transport all of their students.

