Sununu signs into law broadband matching grants, fund

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday signed a bill establishing a broadband matching grant initiative and fund for New Hampshire.

It will be funded with state appropriations, gifts, grants, donations and available federal funds. Grants will be awarded to projects to expand broadband coverage.

During the coronavirus pandemic, nearly $13 million was invested in broadband projects using federal CARES Act funds to connect nearly 4,500 previously unserved properties.

